What is Disposable Temporary E-mail?

Disposable email - is a service that allows to receive email at a temporary address that self-destructed after a certain time elapses. It is also known by names like : tempmail, 10minutemail, throwaway email, fake-mail or trash-mail. Many forums, Wi-Fi owners, websites and blogs ask visitors to register before they can view content, post comments or download something. Temp-Mail - is most advanced throwaway email service that helps you avoid spam and stay safe.